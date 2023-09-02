Saltmarble Self Reported Market Cap Hits $206.31 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00008216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $206.31 million and $28,888.24 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.04322852 USD and is up 27.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,264.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

