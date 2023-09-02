Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00008326 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $209.41 million and approximately $27,253.33 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.04322852 USD and is up 27.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,264.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

