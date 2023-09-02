Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.35 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 13.0 %

IOT opened at $30.91 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

