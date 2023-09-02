Sapphire Price Tops $0.0130 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $18.76 million and $7,044.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.56 or 0.06316654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,462,104,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,471,801 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

