Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $213.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00156496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025525 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003932 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00216018 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,451.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

