Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Secret has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $146.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00156328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003967 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00216018 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,451.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

