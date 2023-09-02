SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:S traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,082,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,023. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.