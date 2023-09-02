Serum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.30 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $4.30 million and $882,772.69 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

