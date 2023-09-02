Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Servcorp’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 60,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$189,090.70 ($121,994.00). Insiders own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services. The company also provides co-working and meeting room services.

