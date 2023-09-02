Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $44.05 million and $1.62 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,122,704 coins and its circulating supply is 93,589,541 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

