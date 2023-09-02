Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Declines By 8.9%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 14,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,777. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

