Siacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $150.26 million and $1.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00249262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.91 or 0.00754486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00539664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00116907 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,973,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,950,773,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

