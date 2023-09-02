Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 948,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,856. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at $77,646,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 202,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

