Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$10.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

