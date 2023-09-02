Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-10.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.55-$10.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.8 %

SIG stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

