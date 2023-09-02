SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.20 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $75.22 million and $171.17 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,323,177 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 375,323,177.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.21567404 USD and is up 15.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $39,140,547.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

