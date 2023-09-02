Status Trading Down 2.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Status has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $82.39 million and $1.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,891.67 or 1.00059970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02100339 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,245,023.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

