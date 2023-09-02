Stratis 1-Day Volume Hits $1.48 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and $1.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.85 or 0.06323999 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,816,913 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

