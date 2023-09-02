Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.43 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.10 or 0.06316289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,830,863 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

