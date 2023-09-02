Substratum Market Cap Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024177 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

