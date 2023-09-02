Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $389.35 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a market cap of $389.35 million and $69.93 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,777,575 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 791,777,575.076923 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.49931059 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $96,500,772.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

