Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.84 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $146.21 million and $12.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 364,660,825 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

