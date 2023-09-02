TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.44 million and $6.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,671,520 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,053,369 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

