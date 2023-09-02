The Weir Group (WEIGF) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) is one of 174 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Weir Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Weir Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Weir Group Competitors 1112 4506 5761 88 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.45%. Given The Weir Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Weir Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group N/A N/A 14.25 The Weir Group Competitors $4.45 billion $392.43 million 523.17

This table compares The Weir Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Weir Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group Competitors -6.70% -5.48% 1.54%

Dividends

The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Weir Group pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of The Weir Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Weir Group competitors beat The Weir Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools, attachments, artificial intelligence, and 3D rugged machine vision technologies that optimize productivity for customers in mining and infrastructure markets. This segment also manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts, mining buckets, and lip systems; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, GEHO, Isogate, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Production Master, ProFill, Sandmaster, Synertrex, Trio, Ultralok, Vulco, and Warman brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

