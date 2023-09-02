Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $169.94 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $169.94 million and $4.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017222 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,821.93 or 1.00045136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01699314 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,242,386.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

