Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) & Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Financial Review

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) and Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tile Shop and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.1% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tile Shop and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.68 $15.70 million $0.29 20.90 Kirkland’s $492.42 million 0.06 -$44.69 million ($3.85) -0.63

Tile Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77% Kirkland’s -9.94% -118.19% -11.64%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Kirkland’s on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. It operates physical stores and an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

