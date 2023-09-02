Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,754.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,754.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

