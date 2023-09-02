Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.67. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,812.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,941,672.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,812.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,941,672.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 154,408 shares of company stock worth $1,022,437 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 112.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

