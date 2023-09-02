Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,754.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,408 shares of company stock worth $1,022,437. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tilly’s by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.