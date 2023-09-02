Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $671.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

