Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.61 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $671.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
