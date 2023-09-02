Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.37 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $38.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,877.59 or 1.00056736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92168753 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $52,591,598.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.