Toncoin Price Hits $1.86 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00007204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and $44.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,874.47 or 1.00052539 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92168753 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $52,591,598.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.