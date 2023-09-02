TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TPC Consolidated’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

TPC Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TPC Consolidated Company Profile

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015. TPC Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

