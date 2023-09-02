TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TPC Consolidated’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
TPC Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
TPC Consolidated Company Profile
