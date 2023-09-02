Ultra Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $48.57 million and approximately $711,866.33 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,831.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00754901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00116767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14428493 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $757,056.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

