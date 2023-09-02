UMA Price Up 1.8% This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. UMA has a market capitalization of $101.65 million and $9.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,200,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,679,334 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

