Uniswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.17 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $63.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00016913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00249355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

