UNIUM Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $17.40 or 0.00067461 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and $82,155.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 16.23861432 USD and is down -17.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72,513.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

