Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) is one of 242 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Unrivaled Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million -$188.93 million -0.10 Unrivaled Brands Competitors $3.70 billion -$27.64 million 127.93

Unrivaled Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. Unrivaled Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -317.10% -381.01% -272.11% Unrivaled Brands Competitors -58.98% -63.39% -12.15%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unrivaled Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands Competitors 245 1109 2373 48 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Unrivaled Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unrivaled Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unrivaled Brands rivals beat Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

