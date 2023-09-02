Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %
VEEV stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,496,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
