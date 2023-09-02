Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

VEEV stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,496,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

