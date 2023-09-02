Venus Price Tops $3.55 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00013727 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,501,472 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

