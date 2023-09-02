Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.68 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $55.38 million and $2.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,875.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00249765 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00757864 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014964 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00540671 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00059657 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00117285 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,137,963 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,137,969 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
