Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $40,220.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,856.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00249355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00755829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00539380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,546,060 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

