VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $416.75 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

