Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.81 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

