VVS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.72 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. VVS Finance has a market cap of $78.72 million and approximately $336,791.85 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 74,566,360,674,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,364,785,169,384 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

