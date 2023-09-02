Walken (WLKN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.52 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,118,686 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

