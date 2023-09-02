Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $933,768.73 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.71 million and approximately $933,768.73 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,016,949 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

