WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 168.8% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $331.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00249262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003939 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.