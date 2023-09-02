WINkLink Tops One Day Volume of $13.99 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $58.82 million and $13.99 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006098 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,374,780.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

